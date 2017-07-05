EXPOSED: Why Uhuru is BOYCOTTING the Presidential debate

By Anwar Sadat

I hear President Uhuru Kenyatta is threatening not to participate in the presidential debate if the moderators will not guarantee that Hon. Odinga will not ask Uhuru about the following:

1. The initial Shs 3.6 billion and a yearly fee of Kshs 785 million that the Kenyan government is paying for the president’s family land in Naivasha where the Dry port is located.

2. How was an abled and rich President’s sister was classified as “disadvantaged and disabled” to win tenders yet we have genuine Kenyans who deserve such opportunities.

3. The conflict of interest between the president’s family business interests and the Kenyan government such as Jubilee paying media houses owned by the president’s family over Kshs 1.2 billions for the GoK deliver campaigns.

In the words of the late Hon. Kajwang, the kitchen is just getting hotter for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The tackles are only going to get brutal going forward and the referee has no intentions of stopping the game.