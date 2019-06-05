Exposed: The man behind the Malik Heights fire

Police have now revealed that the Monday night fire at Malik Heights on Ngong road, Nairobi County was an act of arson.

According to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), reviewed CCTV footage showed a suspect entering with a jerrycan.

He has been identified as Abdirizak Yusuf Adow.

Detectives suspect that he was carrying a flammable substance.

In the surveillance footage, Adow is also seen igniting the fire before running towards the nearest staircase ad out of the business complex.

Even though there were no reports of any deaths following the inferno, untold damage and losses of millions of shillings was reported.

Alhusnain Motors Limited are reported to have lost vehicles worth Ksh.600million.

The total number of vehicles destroyed were 78.

According to eye witnesses, the 9-storey building which houses motor vehicle bazaars, offices, restaurants among other commercial premises, went up in flames at 8pm.

Pockets of explosion were heard emanating from the business center.

Malik Heights, which was officially opened for business in 2017, neighbours residential buildings and other vehicle bazaars.

Police have launched a manhunt for Adow with a focus on Kileleshwa and Eastleigh estates.