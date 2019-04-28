Exposed: The beef between Gideon Moi and DP Ruto; who started it?

By C Simba

Gideon Moi is such a descent and composed leader not a pretender:

When Former Republican Senator and presidential candidate John McCain was about to die he made it clear to his family, Republican Party and the United States of America that Donald Trump should not attend his burial and if he does he shouldn’t be allowed to address mourners.

Trump kept off. Now that’s decency.

William Ruto declared himself an enemy to the retired president’s family. Tried to kill their business, his cartels have impoverished Kalenjins via NCPB, fake fertilizer, went for Gideon’s jugular, he called him names underrated him and his father. It is on record Ruto abused Gideon as uncircumcised boy

Look the kind of trash DP Ruto’s speech writer and aide Eric Ngeno wrote about senator Moi, very shameful.

So why would Gideon pretend a consolation from a devil who has always wanted his family dead?

Gideon is such a descent and composed leader, who never pretends.

At least Raila used to cry over nusu mkate and VIP toilet, Ruto is crying to meet mzee Moi yet Mzee doesnt want to see or hear anything to do with the hawker of the Kalenjin votes.

The tangatanga PR team is always ignorant😏 Gideon Moi came after Dp Ruto because he was to give the condolence from EGH President Moi.. lakini you could only read mischief😆 ujinga nyingi😂 #JonathanMoiSendOff — بارد Moipei (@cool_moipei) April 27, 2019

Let's demystify the fallacy that Gideon Moi has blocked DP Ruto from visiting Mzee Moi. You know what happened to Kimwarer and still want the Duke of Sugoi to go to Kabarak. Wangwana tuseme ukweli. pic.twitter.com/vtIblBURLZ — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) April 26, 2019

Have we ever stopped to ask ourselves if it is President Moi and not Gideon Moi who doesn't want to meet DP Ruto, after the latter previously disrespected him? It's a private matter anyway. pic.twitter.com/PcnzKMChf5 — Brian Ambia (@BrianAmbia) April 26, 2019

Whether Gideon Moi blocks DP Ruto from visiting Mzee Moi or not, it doesn't change the fact that William Ruto will NOT be President at 2022. That remains constant. — Wayne Brian (@waynebrian7) April 26, 2019