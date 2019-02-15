Exposed: Summoned billionaire Humphrey Kariuki is a citizen of Cyprus.

Information from a credible source within DCI shocked many after a grilling of Nairobi billionaire Humphrey Kariuki which exposed that the businessman had dual citizenship of Kenya and Cyprus but had not declared the cyprus one.

Kinoti said that they would add a charge of failing to declare dual nationality in addition to their existing investigations on tax evasion.

“We are questioning him on that issue since failure to declare dual citizenship is an offence,” the DCI boss said.

Kinoti had last week led a raid on Kariuki’s factory in Thika where African Spirits Limited manufactures some popular alcoholic brands including Bluemoon and Legend.

Cyprus is one of the countries that has a flexible citizenship path for investors – only requiring an investment of Sh226 million after which the document is processed in three months.

Kariuki’s also owns the luxurious Mt Kenya Safari Club, the Hub Karen Mall, Dalbit Petroleum, among others.