Exposed: Somali family getting multibillion tenders at KURA in conjunction with Banisa MP

A man and wife of a former MP are at the centre of multi-billion road tenders in the urban areas in Kenya after squandering 95% of funds allocated and leaving much work not completed as per the agreement by the Kenya urban roads authority.
The woman at the centre of supplying the somali guy with tenders is deputy director supply chain management at the Kenya urban roads authority Mrs Sadia Haji Adam khalifa.
According to insiders Sadia Haji Adam khalifa has been giving tenders to a company belonging to Khalif Ali’s company which doesn’t qualify as per the strict guidelines of the Kenya urban roads authority in Kenya.
In contrary to what the government expects, the engineer does absolutely pathetic work leaving most of his projects stalled because he’s sure that his back is covered right from the government entity in charge of building roads in urban areas.
Abdisirat Khalif Ali in conjunction with Banisa member of parliament Hon. Hassan Kulow Maalim who they co-manage the registered fake company together with has taken enough from the pockets of poor Kenyans.
YOUTH. Ms Saadia Haji AdanKhalif. Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management.
In a move to confuse the public knowledge on the company, the MP is always out of the picture leaving the errand Somali boy to run the cowboy construction company by the name Tasha Holdings limited.
The company is also said to have been involved in giving kickbacks to some members of parliament who we will reveal in our next expose.
They also own Tosha petrol stations in Kenya which also generate a lot of income against the law because they don’t follow legal procedures as stipulated in the Kenyan energy act.
Below is an example of stalled road projects in Nairobi directly done by Tasha holding limited, billions lost.
TOSHA HOLDINGS LIMITED ROADS PROJECTS
1. REHABILITATION AND UPGRADING OF EASTLANDS ROADS SAVANNAH
AND BARAKA LINKS (TENDER NO. KURA/DEV/HQ/090/2015-2016)
A. BACKGROUND
The main project works is 5.2 km long single carriageway in Nairobi County.
The main project works comprise rehabilitation of Savannah Road (3.1kms),
and upgrading to bitumen standards of Baraka link (2.1kms)
B. CONTRACT DETAILS
Employer : Kenya Urban Roads Authority
Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd
Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 347,142,134.64
Revised Tender Amount : Kshs. 372,811,023.83
Effective Commencement Date : 21st March 2016
Original Time for Completion : 12 Months
Original Completion Date : 27th March 2017
End of Defects Liability Period : 16th March 2018
C. INCOMPLETE WORKS
i) Construction of 80metre section to join Baraka Road to Komarock
Road.
ii) Construction of 2.0m footpaths on either side of the carriageway along
Savannah Link road ( Note that this section from B centre to Greenspan
has since been done by another contractor although M/s Tosha Holdings
Limited was paid for the same)
D. AWARD OF TENDER
a. Work Experience: No single road work project had been undertaken by the
Contractor at time of tendering.
b. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company
personnel.
c. Equipment: The Contractor did not have any equipment and therefore
the equipment listed during tendering not genuine.
d. Financial documents? Audited accounts and bank statements were not
genuine.
2. REHABILITATION AND UPGRADING OF UPPER HILL ROADS PHASE II
(KURA/DEV/HQ/234/2015-2016)
A. BACKGROUND
The Project involves the upgrading of, Masaba Road, Matumbato Road, Chyulu Road,
Menengai Road, Parts of Mara Road, Upper Hill, Lower Hill Road and link Road between
Chyulu Road and Ragati Road.
This 6.5 kilometre long dual carriageway will incorporate footpaths on both sides of the
road, slip roads and bus bays. Street lighting has also been factored in the project to
enhance security.
B. CONTRACT DETAILS
Employer : Kenya Urban Roads Authority
Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd
Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 2,258,531,258.11
Effective Commencement Date : 8th November 2016
Original Time for Completion : 24 Months
Original Completion Date : 6th November 2018
Extended Completion Date : 12th September 2019 (15 months)
End of Extended Defects Liability Period : 12th September 2020
C. PROGRESS
i. Masaba Road – Handed -Over
ii. Menengai Road – Handed-Over
iii. Matumbato Road – Handed-Over
iv. Chyulu Road – Handed-Over
v. Part of Mara Road – Handed-Over
vi. Upper Hill Road – On-going
vii. Lower Hill Road – Handed-Over
Note:
a. The Project has been carried out without a Site Agent for the last 3
years.
b. Is the performance bond and insurance cover valid?
D. AWARD OF TENDER
a. Work Experience: The only road project undertaken by the Contractor at time of
tendering was the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Eastlands Roads Project under
Kenya Urban Roads Authority for Kshs 347,142,134.06.
Note:
The Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Eastlands Roads Project was ongoing during the tendering time.
The Contractor had No Completed Road works during the
tendering period.
b. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company
personnel.
c. Equipment: The Contractor did not have any equipment and therefore
the equipment listed during tendering not genuine.
d. Financial documents? Audited accounts and bank statements presented
were not genuine.
3. CONSTRUCTION TO BITUMEN STANDARDS OF THIKA BYPASS,
KIAMBU COUNTY (TENDER No.: KURA/DEV/HQ/234/2017-2018)
A. BACKGROUND
The project road starts at the junction with A3 at Makongeni crossing over Chania
River and ends at the junction with A2 at Delmonte. The road is approximately
15Kms long (including the link roads)
B. CONTRACT DETAILS
Employer : Kenya Urban Roads Authority
Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd
Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 1,867,953.057.60
Effective Commencement Date : July 2018
Original Time for Completion : 24 Months
Original Completion Date : July 2020
End of Defects Liability Period : July 2021
C. PROGRESS
i. Completion period elapsed in July, 2020 with less than 50% of the
works done.
Note:
i. The Project has been carried out without a qualified Site Agent since last
year.
ii. The current Site Agent Mr. Mukesh who also doubles as the Site Agent
for the Periodic Maintenance of Thika – Garissa [Lot 2 – Kanyonyo, (Embu Junction)
– Mwingi] (A3) Road (KeNHA) is not qualified for the position.
D. AWARD OF TENDER
Work Experience: The only roads projects undertaken by the
Contractor at time of tendering were the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of
Eastlands Roads Project under Kenya Urban Roads Authority which is
incomplete up to date and the Rehabilitation And Upgrading Of Upper Hill
Roads Phase II under Kenya Urban Roads Authority which was on-going
during the tendering period.
a. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company
personnel.
b. Equipment: The Contractor did not have the mandatory equipment such
as Bituminous Plants.
c. Bid Price: Tosha Holdings Limited was the 9th lowest bidder but was
still awarded the contract despite other contractors meeting all
qualification requirements presenting lower bids.
4. FOR PERIODIC MAINTENANCE OF THIKA – GARISSA [LOT 2 – KANYONYO,
(EMBU JUNCTION) – MWINGI] (A3) ROAD(KeNHA/R5/116/2019)
A. BACKGROUND
B. This is the Second Lot – Lot 2 in the Thika Garissa Periodic Maintenance Project.
The Road is a single carriageway with exceptionally high traffic. The total length
of the road is approximately 55 Km.
C. CONTRACT DETAILS
Employer : Kenya National Highways Authority
Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd
Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 1,098,269,382
Effective Commencement Date : April 2020
Original Time for Completion : 18 Months
Original Completion Date : October 2021
End of Defects Liability Period : April 2022
D. PROGRESS
i. A few months into the Project, the Client has already replaced the
Resident Engineer who is believed to have handed the project to
Tosha Holdings Limited with a promise of ensuring that quantities
will be reduced. It is reported that the Site Agent Mr. Mukesh who
also doubles as the Site Agent for the Construction to Bitumen
Standards of Thika Bypass Road Project, Kiambu County let the cat
out of the bag when he confidently claimed that it had been agreed
with the Resident Engineer to reduce quantities, so as, to cover for
the under quoted rates, prompting the Employer (KeNHA) to
immediately replace the Resident Engineer.
ii. The current Site Agent Mr. Mukesh who also doubles as the Site Agent for
the Construction to Bitumen Standards of Thika Bypass Road Project,
Kiambu County ( KURA) is not qualified for the position.
E. AWARD OF TENDER
a. Work Experience: The only genuine roads projects undertaken by the
Contractor at time of tendering were the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of
Eastlands Roads Project under Kenya Urban Roads Authority which is incomplete
up to date , Rehabilitation And Upgrading Of Upper Hill Roads Phase II under
Kenya Urban Roads Authority and Construction to Bitumen Standards of
Thika Bypass Road Project, Kiambu County which were both on-going
during the tendering period.
b. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company
personnel.
c. Equipment: The Contractor did not have the mandatory equipment
such as Bituminous Plants.
d. Bid Price: Tosha Holdings Limited was the 2nd lowest bidder but
was still awarded the contract despite under quoting by less that
around 30% of the Engineer’s Estimates, that is approximately, Kshs
430,000,000 less.
5. NCA REGISTRATION
