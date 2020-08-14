Exposed: Somali family getting multibillion tenders at KURA in conjunction with Banisa MP

A man and wife of a former MP are at the centre of multi-billion road tenders in the urban areas in Kenya after squandering 95% of funds allocated and leaving much work not completed as per the agreement by the Kenya urban roads authority.

The woman at the centre of supplying the somali guy with tenders is deputy director supply chain management at the Kenya urban roads authority Mrs Sadia Haji Adam khalifa.

According to insiders Sadia Haji Adam khalifa has been giving tenders to a company belonging to Khalif Ali’s company which doesn’t qualify as per the strict guidelines of the Kenya urban roads authority in Kenya.

In contrary to what the government expects, the engineer does absolutely pathetic work leaving most of his projects stalled because he’s sure that his back is covered right from the government entity in charge of building roads in urban areas.

Abdisirat Khalif Ali in conjunction with Banisa member of parliament Hon. Hassan Kulow Maalim who they co-manage the registered fake company together with has taken enough from the pockets of poor Kenyans.

YOUTH. Ms Saadia Haji AdanKhalif. Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management.

In a move to confuse the public knowledge on the company, the MP is always out of the picture leaving the errand Somali boy to run the cowboy construction company by the name Tasha Holdings limited.

The company is also said to have been involved in giving kickbacks to some members of parliament who we will reveal in our next expose.

They also own Tosha petrol stations in Kenya which also generate a lot of income against the law because they don’t follow legal procedures as stipulated in the Kenyan energy act.

Below is an example of stalled road projects in Nairobi directly done by Tasha holding limited, billions lost.

TOSHA HOLDINGS LIMITED ROADS PROJECTS

1. REHABILITATION AND UPGRADING OF EASTLANDS ROADS SAVANNAH

AND BARAKA LINKS (TENDER NO. KURA/DEV/HQ/090/2015-2016)

A. BACKGROUND

The main project works is 5.2 km long single carriageway in Nairobi County.

The main project works comprise rehabilitation of Savannah Road (3.1kms),

and upgrading to bitumen standards of Baraka link (2.1kms)

B. CONTRACT DETAILS

Employer : Kenya Urban Roads Authority

Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd

Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 347,142,134.64

Revised Tender Amount : Kshs. 372,811,023.83

Effective Commencement Date : 21st March 2016

Original Time for Completion : 12 Months

Original Completion Date : 27th March 2017

End of Defects Liability Period : 16th March 2018

C. INCOMPLETE WORKS

i) Construction of 80metre section to join Baraka Road to Komarock

Road.

ii) Construction of 2.0m footpaths on either side of the carriageway along

Savannah Link road ( Note that this section from B centre to Greenspan

has since been done by another contractor although M/s Tosha Holdings

Limited was paid for the same)

D. AWARD OF TENDER

a. Work Experience: No single road work project had been undertaken by the

Contractor at time of tendering.

b. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company

personnel.

c. Equipment: The Contractor did not have any equipment and therefore

the equipment listed during tendering not genuine.

d. Financial documents? Audited accounts and bank statements were not

genuine.

2. REHABILITATION AND UPGRADING OF UPPER HILL ROADS PHASE II

(KURA/DEV/HQ/234/2015-2016)

A. BACKGROUND

The Project involves the upgrading of, Masaba Road, Matumbato Road, Chyulu Road,

Menengai Road, Parts of Mara Road, Upper Hill, Lower Hill Road and link Road between

Chyulu Road and Ragati Road.

This 6.5 kilometre long dual carriageway will incorporate footpaths on both sides of the

road, slip roads and bus bays. Street lighting has also been factored in the project to

enhance security.

B. CONTRACT DETAILS

Employer : Kenya Urban Roads Authority

Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd

Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 2,258,531,258.11

Effective Commencement Date : 8th November 2016

Original Time for Completion : 24 Months

Original Completion Date : 6th November 2018

Extended Completion Date : 12th September 2019 (15 months)

End of Extended Defects Liability Period : 12th September 2020

C. PROGRESS

i. Masaba Road – Handed -Over

ii. Menengai Road – Handed-Over

iii. Matumbato Road – Handed-Over

iv. Chyulu Road – Handed-Over

v. Part of Mara Road – Handed-Over

vi. Upper Hill Road – On-going

vii. Lower Hill Road – Handed-Over

Note:

a. The Project has been carried out without a Site Agent for the last 3

years.

b. Is the performance bond and insurance cover valid?

D. AWARD OF TENDER

a. Work Experience: The only road project undertaken by the Contractor at time of

tendering was the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Eastlands Roads Project under

Kenya Urban Roads Authority for Kshs 347,142,134.06.

Note:

 The Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Eastlands Roads Project was ongoing during the tendering time.

 The Contractor had No Completed Road works during the

tendering period.

b. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company

personnel.

c. Equipment: The Contractor did not have any equipment and therefore

the equipment listed during tendering not genuine.

d. Financial documents? Audited accounts and bank statements presented

were not genuine.

3. CONSTRUCTION TO BITUMEN STANDARDS OF THIKA BYPASS,

KIAMBU COUNTY (TENDER No.: KURA/DEV/HQ/234/2017-2018)

A. BACKGROUND

The project road starts at the junction with A3 at Makongeni crossing over Chania

River and ends at the junction with A2 at Delmonte. The road is approximately

15Kms long (including the link roads)

B. CONTRACT DETAILS

Employer : Kenya Urban Roads Authority

Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd

Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 1,867,953.057.60

Effective Commencement Date : July 2018

Original Time for Completion : 24 Months

Original Completion Date : July 2020

End of Defects Liability Period : July 2021

C. PROGRESS

i. Completion period elapsed in July, 2020 with less than 50% of the

works done.

Note:

i. The Project has been carried out without a qualified Site Agent since last

year.

ii. The current Site Agent Mr. Mukesh who also doubles as the Site Agent

for the Periodic Maintenance of Thika – Garissa [Lot 2 – Kanyonyo, (Embu Junction)

– Mwingi] (A3) Road (KeNHA) is not qualified for the position.

D. AWARD OF TENDER

 Work Experience: The only roads projects undertaken by the

Contractor at time of tendering were the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of

Eastlands Roads Project under Kenya Urban Roads Authority which is

incomplete up to date and the Rehabilitation And Upgrading Of Upper Hill

Roads Phase II under Kenya Urban Roads Authority which was on-going

during the tendering period.

a. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company

personnel.

b. Equipment: The Contractor did not have the mandatory equipment such

as Bituminous Plants.

c. Bid Price: Tosha Holdings Limited was the 9th lowest bidder but was

still awarded the contract despite other contractors meeting all

qualification requirements presenting lower bids.

4. FOR PERIODIC MAINTENANCE OF THIKA – GARISSA [LOT 2 – KANYONYO,

(EMBU JUNCTION) – MWINGI] (A3) ROAD(KeNHA/R5/116/2019)

A. BACKGROUND

B. This is the Second Lot – Lot 2 in the Thika Garissa Periodic Maintenance Project.

The Road is a single carriageway with exceptionally high traffic. The total length

of the road is approximately 55 Km.

C. CONTRACT DETAILS

Employer : Kenya National Highways Authority

Contractor : Tosha Holdings Ltd

Original Tender Amount : Kshs. 1,098,269,382

Effective Commencement Date : April 2020

Original Time for Completion : 18 Months

Original Completion Date : October 2021

End of Defects Liability Period : April 2022

D. PROGRESS

i. A few months into the Project, the Client has already replaced the

Resident Engineer who is believed to have handed the project to

Tosha Holdings Limited with a promise of ensuring that quantities

will be reduced. It is reported that the Site Agent Mr. Mukesh who

also doubles as the Site Agent for the Construction to Bitumen

Standards of Thika Bypass Road Project, Kiambu County let the cat

out of the bag when he confidently claimed that it had been agreed

with the Resident Engineer to reduce quantities, so as, to cover for

the under quoted rates, prompting the Employer (KeNHA) to

immediately replace the Resident Engineer.

ii. The current Site Agent Mr. Mukesh who also doubles as the Site Agent for

the Construction to Bitumen Standards of Thika Bypass Road Project,

Kiambu County ( KURA) is not qualified for the position.

E. AWARD OF TENDER

a. Work Experience: The only genuine roads projects undertaken by the

Contractor at time of tendering were the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of

Eastlands Roads Project under Kenya Urban Roads Authority which is incomplete

up to date , Rehabilitation And Upgrading Of Upper Hill Roads Phase II under

Kenya Urban Roads Authority and Construction to Bitumen Standards of

Thika Bypass Road Project, Kiambu County which were both on-going

during the tendering period.

b. Personnel: The personnel used for tendering were not company

personnel.

c. Equipment: The Contractor did not have the mandatory equipment

such as Bituminous Plants.

d. Bid Price: Tosha Holdings Limited was the 2nd lowest bidder but

was still awarded the contract despite under quoting by less that

around 30% of the Engineer’s Estimates, that is approximately, Kshs

430,000,000 less.

5. NCA REGISTRATION