Exposed: Sex scandal allegation hits Citizen TV, employees frustrated with; ‘sex for promotion’, sex for salary raise’, ‘sex for wherever and much more

A staff of Royal Media Services (RMS) wrote a terse email to the management copying all employees on 30th January 2021.



The irate staff accused the firm of practicing sexual appraisals while neglecting or under paying the people that do the actual job sent the email anonymously.

The email was sent to everyone in the company.



HELLO TO ALL OF YOU,

THERE’S HONESTLY NOTHING GOOD IN THIS MAIL FOR YOU. HOWEVER, I WILL GIVE YOU BASTARDS A PIECE OF MY; AND A MANY MORE WORKING FOR ROYAL MEDIA SERVICES!!

ROYAL MEDIA SERVICES IS THE BIGGEST COMPANY IN THE 254.THATS A FACT BY THE WAY.HOWEVER THIS IS THE WORST PAYING NATIONAL BROADCASTOR IN KENYA AS WELL; HOW FUCKIN AWESOME IS THAT? RIGHT? OUR SALARIES WERE REDUCED BY 20% LAST YEAR DUE TO COVID-19



WHEN THE GOVERNMENT WAIVED DOWN TAXES FORTH: COMPANIES…. NOW THAT THE GOVERNMENT HAS RETURN: THE OLD TAX RATES,YOU SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF BITCHES DON’T WANT TO HONOUR AN AGREEMENT THAT YOU GAVE YOUR EMPLOYEES ON PAPER CITING THAT THE 20% REDUCTION WAS TO BE REINSTATED AS SOON AS THE GOVERNMENT REVERTED BACK.THE BAD THING IS THAT Yo DIDN’T THINK WE’D KEEP COPIES OF THE DOCUMENT RIGHT?? LYING ASSHOLES. MAY THIS COMPANY FADE AWA NEVER TO BE HEARD OF AGAIN.



FACTS 101.ROYAL MEDIA IS NOT GREAT BECAUSE OF : SK,AFUNE,JEFF KOINANGE,VINCENT,SWALEH MDOE,GIKINGO,KIMEU,GACHINA,BENERD,ROSE OR HER TO BOY OMWENGA PHILLIP,OR THESE IDIOTS WHO COME AFTE NEWS TRYING TO DISECT SENSELESS POLITICS THAT KENYANS ALREADY KNOW ABOUT.ROYAL MEDIA IS GREAT BECAUSE OF THE EFFORTS PUT BY EACH AND EVERY EMPLOYEE!!!!LINUS KAIKAI OR WHATEVER THE FUCK HIS NAME IS DIDN’T BRING ANYTHING INTO ROYAL MEDIAS BASKET,SO DID JEFF AND ALL THE OTHER PEOPLE WHO YO



BASKET,SO DID JEFF AND ALL THE OTHER PEOPLE WHO YO PAY HIGHLY AT THE EXPENSE OF THE OTHER EMPLOYEES… HOW CAN AN IDIOT WHO COMES TO STUDIO EARN 800,000KSH YET A REPORTER,PRODUCER ,TECHNICIAN,CAMERA MAN WHO BUST THEIR ASSES FOR THE CONTENT TO BE CREATED EARNS 50,000\\60,000\\ AN A HIGH OF 80,000. HOW CAN A TRANSMISSION TECHNICIAN HANDLING 3-4 SITES AND WORKING 24HRS 365DAYS WITHOUT BREAKS EARN 50,000KSH WHILE A NEWS ANCHO OR RADIO PRESENTOR IS EARNING SIX FIGURES IN SALARIES???

HOW CAN A PRODUCER BOTH RADIO AND TV : TAKING HOME 40,000KSH WHILE THE PEOPLE THEY WORK • HARD TO ENSURE THAT THEIR CONTENT IS PROFESSIONAL EARNS 3 TIMES THEIR SALARIES??? R.M.S IS HEADED BY A BUNCH OF IDIOTS!!! YES, I SAID IT. IDIOTS, WHORES AND PIMPS WHERE FOR YOUR SALARY TO BE INCREASED, YOU MUST FUCK OR GET FUCKED BY SOMEBODY…IN SHORT, ROYAL MEDIA OFFICES ARE BROTHELS.

CAMERAMEN RUN ALL DAY, GET INTO VIOLENT SITUATIONS BUT THEY STILL CAN’T EVEN AFFORD A VEHICLE TO DRIVE WORK.PRODUCERS SPEND HOURS ON THE DEST EDITTING CONTENT BUT THEY CAN’T AFFORD AN UBER HOME WHEN THEY GET OVERWHELMED WITH WORK AND WORK TILL LAT IN THE NIGHT? TECHNICIANS WILL WORK 24HRS, RESPOND TO FAILURES AT NIGHT, MANAGE MULTIPLE SITES BUT THE CAN’T EVEN EARN CLOSE TO SIX FIGURES??? HEADS OF RADIOS, CLUSTER MANAGERS, HEADS OF SECURITY ARE MAKING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS…. WHAT ARE THEIR VALUES TO ROYAL MEDIA SERVICES???

IF A PRODUCER, TECHNICIAN, NEWS REPORTER, DRIVERS DECIDED TO PUT THEIR TOOLS DOWN TODAY, WOULD THE PEOPLE YOU PAY I THE TONES OF 300,000//400,000 2MILLION RUN ROYAL MEDIA?

SMALL COMPANIES LIKE METROPOL ARE OPENING AND PAYING THEIR EMPLOYEES BETTER THAN THE GIANT OF KENYAN MEDIA?? SHAME ON ROYAL MEDIA, SHAME ON ROYAL MEDIA!!! SHAME ON THIS DEVIL CALLED ROSE WANJOHI FOR MAKING PEOPLE SUFFER UNDER YOUR LEADERSHIP.I PRAY THAT YOU DIE PAINFULLY AND LEAVE A DISPUTE BEHING FOR YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS….

WITH THAT SAID, ROYAL MEDIA MIGHT BE GOING DOWN SOON.PEOPLE ARE TIRELESSLY LOOKING FOR GREENER PASTURES.YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE MANNERS GIVING OUT MONEY ON THE VIUSASA PLATFORM BUT YOU CAN’T INCREASE YOUR OWN EMPLOYEES SALARIES?? YOU’RE REA DOGS.

AND BY THE WAY,WE KNOW THAT THE 20% SALARY REDUCTION DID NOT APPLY TO EVERYONE IN THE COMPAN AND AS WE TALK WE KNOW THAT THERE ARE INDIVIDUALS WHO POCKET 100,000KSH EVERY WEEKEND AS ENTERTAINMENT ALLOWANCE.A REVOLUTION IS COMING,AND SOON,ROYAL MEDIA WILL JUST BE A BUILDIN, IN DENIS PRITT

REGARDS, A VERY TIRED EMPLOYEE FUCK YOU ALL.