Exposed! Ruto rigged people during Jubilee party nominations says Murathe

Former Jubilee part vice chair David murathe has revealed that the deputy president william Ruto rigged his allies in the 2017 elections, people who could easily sing to his tune.

David said that the aim was to get people who were not qualified to work but would foolishly do as their master(Ruto) demanded.

Murathe said they were focused on winning an election and couldn’t help those who were rigged during the nominations.

Murathe who denied speaking for president Uhuru Kenyatta said he will always follow president Uhuru in every party he forms.

Murathe reiterated that the deputy president is corrupt and should not lead the country citing the weston hotel case where students were teargassed after their land was grabbed by William Ruto.

Murathe who is an ac-quittance to president Uhuru said that Tanga