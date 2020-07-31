EXPOSED: Pumwani Hospital shut after expectant mothers die of Coronavirus

A crisis is loading in Nairobi City over an explosion of COVID-19 positive cases which reportedly led to the death of nearly 300 expectant mothers leading to the closure of Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

The crisis at Pumwani maternity Hospital is a creation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services after the General Mohamed Badi agency made a blunder and converted Pumwani Maternity Hospital Outpatient Ward into an isolation center for coronavirus patients.

The Outpatient Ward which was recently opened by Governor Mike Sonko is now housing over 400 coronavirus patients who are being treated by Pumwani Maternity Hospital nurses.

The crisis started after 66 nurses at the Pumwani Maternity COVID-19 isolation center turned positive and thereafter they infected over 300 pregnant mothers with the deadly Coronavirus.

According to reports most of the coronavirus deaths in the country emanated from Pumwani Maternity Hospital outpatient wing.

General Badi is reported to have converted the Pumwani Maternity Outpatient wing into a COVID-19 isolation center despite resistance by Governor Mike Sonko.

The NMS Pumwani Maternity Hospital scandal will be exposed by Citizen TV

Kenya has recorded 341 coronavirus deaths and 20,700 positive cases by Friday 31st July.