Exposed: Nyeri’s Majengo estate harbours dangerous criminals, bhang peddlers, prostitutes, illicit brewers and contraband goods peddlers

A major hunt is underway to find the planners, financiers, sympathisers and the seventh man who had lunch with the killers on Tuesday before the attack.

The seven had lunch at Oilibya along Limuru Road hours before the attack.

Somalia-based Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police raided Farouk’s house in Guango estate, Ruaka, on Wednesday where they believe the attack was planned. Farouk was positively identified through his fingerprint samples presented to the Registrar of Persons.

Located between Nyeri’s Central Business District and King’ong’o area in Nyeri town, the sprawling Majengo slum is one of the most densely populated areas in the town and home to some of the poorest people.Most residents are casual labourers.

The area harbours dangerous criminals, bhang peddlers, prostitutes, illicit brewers and contraband goods peddlers.

It is believed that goods stolen in the town and environs are stashed in the slum while criminals take shelter in Majengo.

As a result, it is usually the first target whenever there is a security crackdown. It is believed that some of the people felled by police bullets after the killing of Kamakwa chief Peter Kimiti came from the area. He was killed on July 26 last year.

The operation was ordered by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and it also affected Kamakwa area on the outskirts of Nyeri town.

Though the area is densely populated, people know each other well and strangers are easily spotted and monitored.