Exposed: NHIF bosses back to old ways, reaping from the public coffers

The last two months have been torturous for the country as the Coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on the struggling economy, but at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) it has been business as usual.
It is ironical that as the Covid-19 takes a heavy toll on the country’s economy, marauding cartels have patronised the corridors of the national health insurer where they are cutting multi-million deals in medical scheme tenders.
“These crooks are taking advantage of the government’s focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and cutting deals. Some of the players in these scandals are known crooks. They are planning to embezzle millions of shillings in fictitious tenders,” a source at the NHIF told People Daily and requested not to be identified since the happenings are at planning stages.
Interestingly, the deals involve attempts to activate suspect tenders that had been declared dead, which the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has in the past advised against because they didn’t meet the threshold. It is also at the time, the institution is gearing up for a World Bank support to the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Coverage of around Sh40 billion.
An insider who could not be named because of the communication bureaucratic red tape at the NHIF intimated to the People Daily that the network of the cartel involved had become active in the last one month since the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.
“We are aware of an attempt by the NHIF to revive a dead contract with Jubilee insurance of Sh818 million by trying to influence PPRA to give a positive response on this tender which in the past the procurement regulator had overruled,” added the insider. This contract according to the source had been terminated over a month ago.
Attempts by the People Daily to get comments from the new CEO, Peter Kamunyo did not bear any positive response as telephone calls and messages remain unanswered for the last one week.
“Why is the NHIF trying to revive old contracts after replacing former acting CEO, slightly over one month ago yet for a long time he didn’t act on the said contracts which expired over a month ago?” this publication’s writer inquired on May 13, 2020 and repeated the probe two days later. This one also was not answered.
Kamunyo replaced Nicodemus Odongo, an economist by background around April 9, 2020. Odongo had been at the helm of the NHIF in acting capacity for two years after Geoffrey Mwangi, then CEO was sacked on the grounds of abuse of office.
“During the time Odongo was in charge at the NHIF he did not act on several attempts to revive those dubious tenders,” the source further indicated.
Again, Kamunyo has refused to respond on his knowledge and role on the tender that is being worked to automate the NHIF system valued at Sh5 billion.
“Why is there a sudden hurry in procuring multi-billion shillings tenders after you just took office?” the writer posed again.
While this is taking place, it should be remembered that all state agencies are currently advertising tenders.
In February this year, the NHIF Board, tired of the institution appearing to be a cash cow for others at the expense of the poor Kenyans burdened by diseases, came close to naming the faces behind the cartel network, but promised to do this at a later date.
Comments
Anonymous says
The Healthcare system in Kenya was outsourced to FOREIGN funded and supported NGOs!
These NGOs were carefully crafted and run by men/women handpicked by the tribal ruling cartels whose main aim is to siphon any funds that is injected into these organizations for self enrichment!
Anybody who want to understand the reason why the Kenyan elites are handling COVID-19 the the way they do must understand how the healthcare system in Kenya is set up; TO FLEECE FUNDS!
KENYA AIDS VACCINES INITIATIVES (KAVI) works very closely with INTERNATIONAL AIDS VACCINES INTERNATIONAL (IAVI) which is heavily funded by BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION in addition to these other funders :
https://www.iavi.org/about/global-funding-support
Quote
“Today, a network of independent yet interconnected centers of excellence in research in five sub-Saharan African countries (Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia), as well as India, play a central role in IAVI’s vaccine development program, testing HIV vaccine candidates and conducting epidemiological studies that provide critical data for vaccine design and inform the conduct of future efficacy trials. In addition, these CRCs are poised to conduct clinical trials of investigational products targeting other diseases.”
Unquote
HIV/AIDS is the racist African POPULATION CONTROL disease which destroys the human immune system, making the human body carrying the disease susceptible to other invading diseases! That is, with HIV/AIDS, the human immune system is rendered compromised to all diseases! There is no way Kenya or any other African country can afford UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE to pay to sustain the lives of those men/women living with HIV/AIDS using the Kenyan taxpayers resources on top of all corruptions by the tribal ruling class!! Unless these elites have decided to be in permanent DEBTS after DEBTS!
The African Population Control eugenics are determined to ensure that the lifespan of Africans and any other targeted population does not go beyond the AGE OF 50years!!
IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO COMPREHEND WHY ANY AFRICAN WHO CALLS HIM/HER (SELF) a leader would join forces with foreign killers in order to wipe out fellow citizens!
The poor Kenyan citizens, particularly, those who are quarantined due
COVID-19 pandemic ( imported from China) are candidates for vaccines!!
Similarly, those Africans who are displaced by warring African elites and are living in REFUGEE CAMPS will be gone soon!!
AFRICAN RULING TRIBAL ELITES ARE THE TOOLS FOREIGNERS USE TO DESTROY FELLOW AFRICANS!