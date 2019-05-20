Statehouse orders hunt Mr Mukiri who impersonated CS Matiangi in fake gold scandal

Police are almost nailing a man called Mukiri who is at the centre of the fake gold scandal and is said to have impersonated the person of Fred Matiangi to con the Dubai royal family sh 400million. Mukiri is the Mt Kenya link man in the this scandal and therefore the region was fully represented.

Details revealing the impersonator of interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi has been exposed.

A man identified as Mukiri is apparently being investigated by detectives for impersonating the third man in command, super CS Fred Matiangi.

He was at the epicentre of the melodrama; a man who with ease passed off as Matiang’i, acting the role of the authoritative man who would see to it that the gold was finally delivered to Zandi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and, if need be, short-circuit the procedures if circumstances demanded so.

So elaborately orchestrated was Mukiri’s act that at one point he inspected a guard of honour to convince the Dubai businessman that he was indeed the Interior CS.

Meanwhile, details have also emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta was approached by Sheikh Maktoum during a stop-over in Dubai while on his way from China, seeking his intervention to have the alleged detained gold released. It is at that point that the President ordered the crackdown now unraveling like a movie.

Detectives have so far confirmed the origin of the scheme to September 25, 2018 when a group of businessmen posing as gold dealers reportedly approached Zandi, who represents Zlivia Company—a Dubai-based gold trading firm—and promised they would deliver a five-tonne gold consignment from DR Congo which was to be transported by road via Uganda and upon reaching Kenya, would be shipped to Dubai through JKIA.

To facilitate movement and avoid unnecessary police checks, the cargo was to bear the United Nations stamps.

In September 27, 2018, Mukiri reportedly used fake social media report claiming the gold had been detained at JKIA, prompting Zandi to seek the help of Senator Moses Wetang’ula to have the consignment released, given his networks as former Foreign Affairs Minister.

On December 15,2018, Wetang’ula flew to Dubai on the invitation of Zandi and while there, assured he would help to have the cargo released, even posting on his Twitter account about negotiating trade deals between Kenya and the UAE.