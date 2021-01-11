Exposed: Mombasa county doctor’s salaries amidst strike, very inhuman!

Details have now emerged of payment details of doctors in Mombasa county led by KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda who earns almost 300,000 per month as shown below.

The main focus with the said allowances now takes its steps in the corridors of humanity as to why they would let innocent patients and taxpayers suffer despite the huge salaries they get.

According to our insiders, the secretary-general has colluded with the KMPDU office to show how tough they can be so that they retain their positions ahead of the KMPDU April election.

The move came a day after the Mombasa government sacked the doctors, including KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda, for refusing to return to work.

KMPDU CEO Daniel Yumbya said the aim of the discussion with the Mombasa government was to ensure that there is an “immediate resolution of the ongoing matter to ensure that the delivery of quality healthcare is not affected,”

The discussions resulted in agreeing that any doctor who will resume work immediately will not be victimized and will not face any disciplinary action. The two parties also agreed that doctors who faced the sacking decision would be asked to report to their work stations immediately, according to The Star.

Kenyan doctors who set down their tools for three days over pay and a lack of protective gear resumed work on Dec. 24 after talks with the government, but some doctors maintained that they would not return to work due to unknown issues to the public.