Exposed: Lusaka squandered 400 million tender from Nairobi county government, MP Ngunjiri reveals

Bahati MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has split more beans on senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka on corrupt deals totalling to 400 million shillings in Nairobi county government.

Lusaka in the past was also involved in corrupt deals that led to citizens crying day and night.

A Bungoma County official apologised for “accidental misplacement” of money as the governor’s entertainment allowance.

In a statement, Mr Paul Masinde (Finance), who is charged with preparing the county’s budget, said the amount appearing in the budget was erroneous.



“As Finance and Budget teams, we request for your understanding, it was an accidental misplacement that has already been corrected,” he said.

Mr Lusaka argued that Sh53 million was for his office and not for him as an individual.

“It terms of priority, if you asked me, we have gotten it right. We had input from all the stakeholders,” the governor said on the show.

One Ngunjiri Wambugu wrote on Twitter: “Governor Lusaka of Bungoma has Sh53m for entertainment; 30m for travel; in essence 83m total (6.3m per month) for entertaining & travelling…”

Phillip Etale criticised the former governor for getting priorities wrong. “Security is underfunded in the highly insecure Bungoma. Come on Governor Ken Lusaka. Reduce your entertainment allowance to give security,” he said.

“The Sh50, 000,000 was accidentally clustered with the governor’s entertainment budget of Sh3,500,000 putting the total figure to Sh53,000,000,” he added.

The overall amount was meant for all the county committees and boards as well as “catering services across all the departments.”

The county assembly had endorsed the Sh8.7 billion budget but the proposals caused an uproar as they indicated hefty allocations.