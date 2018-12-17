EXPOSED: Kisii man (Makanga) in route 58 behind the Imenti house video act

The guy in the “imenti house” video has finally been exposed to be a Kisii guy makanga operating in route 58 in Nairobi.

This past week and weekend, an explicit video has been doing rounds on almost every social media platform in Kenya. Anyone with an active internet connection must have heard of “Imenti House” and the video showing the dark activities that happen inside the numerous clothes stores in the famous Nairobi building.

According to the rumor that started spreading late last week, desperate and sexually deprived housewives of Nairobi visit the stores in the building to get serviced by young and energetic men.

Words in the street has it that as low as 1000 shillings, young energetic men do the service for ladies who would want a thorough work done on their “menemene”