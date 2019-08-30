Exposed: Inside massive looting at Masai Mara university

Citizen Tv will on Sunday run an expose on massive looting of resources in the Narok based Masai Mara university.

In a trailer doing rounds on social media, the finance officials and even the auditors colluding to run the university dry by shifting the amounts to personal pocket.

This Sunday, we give you an insider's view on the anatomy of official corruption in Kenya. Whistle-blowers reveal how top officials at Maasai Mara University evaded all financial checks & balances Do not miss #TheMaraHeist w/ @ashamwilu, @JamilaMohamed & @WaihigaMwaura at 7&9PM pic.twitter.com/sQH0nLtZdj — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 29, 2019



Disguised Kenyans had this to say:

#TheMaraHeist i was paid for a duration of six month during my time at the @MMaraUniversity #TheMaraHeist is true. the money came from known people to my account. I refused to cooperate with them and thus landing to the sanate@EManyikah @ItsBravin @xtiandela @ — AbukoAbuko (@AbukoAbuko5) August 29, 2019

Channeling of Maasai Mara University finances amounting to millions to individual bank accounts… Looting and looting in public universities. #TheMaraHeist pic.twitter.com/Th7z3wEjQA — PURITY BISIERI🤗 (@Purity_Bisieri) August 29, 2019

Just curious,are journalists doing investigative pieces accorded security by the respective media houses?🤔🤔🤔#TheMaraHeist — Michael Kipkorir (@MycallKipkorir) August 29, 2019

I wish Citizen TV had not advertised this #TheMaraHeist early. They should have waited for Saturday. Now they have given the University time to kill the story. — JOloo (@oloojl) August 30, 2019

Walingo and Otieno robbed needy students over 25 million in the name of fines. The 5000 shillings they robbed each student is hunting them done. #TheMaraHeist — Obadiah (@ProffMichieka) August 29, 2019

#TheMaraHeist Vc Walingos driver owns a mansion around the school premises.. Otieno the registrar owns lots of storey blocks. We as Maasai Mara "pupils"😂demand justice @DCI_Kenya take charge — Adon Ellie,cSH (@adon_ellie) August 30, 2019