Exposed: Inside massive looting at Masai Mara university

Citizen Tv will on Sunday run an expose on massive looting of resources in the Narok based Masai Mara university.
In a trailer doing rounds on social media, the finance officials and even the auditors colluding to run the university dry by shifting the amounts to personal pocket.


Disguised Kenyans had this to say:

