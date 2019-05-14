EXPOSED: Huduma number clerks caught charging Embakassi residents ksh.100

To all concerned persons

By concerned Kenyan{anonymous}

Can you let this out so that everybody including Matiang’i knows.

At Tumaini Supermarket along Outerring road, in Embakasi Nairobi, Huduma number guys are charging people Kshs. 100 bob.

They have been given an office by the manager of the supermarket to fleece unsuspecting public by telling them they are filling everything for you

How much is Tumaini Supermarket making from this scam?

The wanker Fred Matiang’i and the entire Jubilee regime are sleeping on the job.

There’s no explanation for this.

From being charged Kshs. 20 in Kiambu County to Kshs. 100 in Nairobi county for a registration that most likely wont ad any value to the lives of Kenyans.

This is insane!