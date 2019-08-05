Exposed: How Tuskys supermarket is stealing from innocent Kenyans at the counter

By fredrick Mirikau via fb

I’ll show you how I do shopping.

Whenever I walk inside a supermarket, I ALWAYS walk with my calculator. I pick an item at ago and do the Math using the calc.

At the selling point, before making any payment, I’ll ALWAYS make sure what’s on cashier’s screen tallies with what’s on my calculator.

Upon paying and given change, I ALWAYS confirm the amount given is a true reflection of the figures in my calculator. Then peacefully I walk away (and keep the receipt for accounting purposes).

Someone went shopping at Tuskeys supermarket. This is the receipt he received. Alioshwa proper. Losing Ksh 125 with this economy is not a joke.

If the machine serves 200 customers a day each losing Ksh 125 for 30 days, Tuskeys supermarket will smile their way to the bank Ksh 765,000 rich from just ONE machine.

I ONLY trust my calculator