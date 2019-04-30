EXPOSED! How SAKAJA Connived With Spotpesa Boss To Steal From Nairobi County

Emerging evidence reveals that Senator Sakaja’s company which he co-owns with Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri has been implicated in a tax evasion syndicate totaling to more than Ksh40million.

Appearing before senate committee to respond to audit queries yesterday, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko tabled evidence that shows how Sakaja’s company evaded paying levy and other expenses to the County Government of Nairobi, thus denying the county revenue.

According to the Nairobi boss, Sakaja used his Seven Star Media company that he co-owns with Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri to advertise Sportpesa business for free without remitting the compulsory levy to the County Government.

According to the evidence tabled by the governor, the Sakaja used his position as the Senator of Nairobi to destroy trees and erect more than 1000 poles and billboards in various parts of Nairobi but refused to pay tax to the county.

Sakaja who has been doing business with Nairobi County against the law in article 175, owes the people of Nairobi more than Sh40million in levy.

It’ll be rembered that it was the same Sakaja who during his days as nominated MP, sponsored a motion that was meant to help the youth get employment in Nairobi County. It isironical that the same person is taking over the same jobs he created.

Below are the documents as tabled by the governor