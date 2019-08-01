Exposed: How powerful minister Biwott corrupt deals exposed Marsabit to cancer

Details of how a former powerful minsitster Nicholas Bowott corrupt deals with international companies exposed Marsabi and Kenya at large to cancer.

The Senate Committee on health has picked up the Marsabit cancer scourge; local media houses are also set to head down to Marsabit.

Time we confronted the source of this killer monster?



Biwott is said to have allowed the international companies who he signed secret deals with to dispose their waste in Kargi desert a move that years down the line has left the residents miserable.

Ironically Biwott died of cancer last year.

And oh.. the powerful cabinet minister back in the 80s who brokered the burying of the substances died of cancer the other day.



An expert told me we are not safe… it's a disaster

If something is not done; if we don’t go back to Kargi and find out the source of the cancer there, this monster will wipe us out — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 26, 2019

The goat meat we consume in the city and the rest of the country also comes from NE and other regions — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 26, 2019

Meru County which is not far off from Marsabit has been admitting cancer patients. A senior nuclear lecture from KU told me that there is a chance the,chemicals are still being swept downstream over the years contaminating water bodies adjacent to Marsabit — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 26, 2019

Since then, hundreds of villagers have died of cancer but being Marsabit, little attention has been paid to this pandemic, but here is the reason why we MUST.

So you know the Govt went to Kargi with the news that oil had been discovered before the burying started. — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 26, 2019

Those who were young recall people dressed like “astronauts” burying chemicals in small bottles -which are still visible in the desert. Locals contracted to help in the burying of the chemicals had their hands and feet “scarred” with the corrosive substances. — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 26, 2019

A decade later, rain never witnessed before swept through the desert into the villages of Kargi, Bubisa and Maikona. Locals lost 1000 goats in a day after they drunk from a well. The well was closed. — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 26, 2019