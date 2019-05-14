Exposed: How Matiangi, senator Wetangula and cronies are involved in illegal gold business

By Cyprian Nyakundi

Fred Matiangi, Chris Obure, Zaheer Jhanda, Bosco Gichana.

All members of the Kisii community.

All implicated in the gold scam where they attempted to steal gold belonging to Sheikh Makhtoum, the ruler of Dubai.

They were ably assisted in this scam by Jared Otieno and Moses Wetangula.

It won’t be the first time. Joe Kirimi, Elly Kalekwa, Paul Kobia also stole gold belonging to Congo President Joseph Kabila.

Do these individuals know how they compromise our position as a leading transit hub, when they engage in such extortion activities?



It’s not the first time Fred Matiangi is being involved in a scam. Previously he was involved in extortion using the Ruaraka Land Scam through conman Francis Mburu who is still protected by GSU officers provided by Matiangi.

Francis Mburu used to have sexual relations with Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu. He was her sponsor back when she was struggling.

Fred Matiangi was working closely with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko while trying to steal Government money through fictitious Ruaraka land compensation deal.

It is extremely unfortunate that a section of Githeri media has been bribed to project Fred Matiangi as a potential presidential candidate.

Bosco Gichana just came from jail and even Raila Odinga took him to Statehouse to visit Uhuru. He must have a compulsive obsessive disorder for shoddy deals because he can’t stop.

Bosco Gichana is the one who collapsed the then FINA Bank through forgery of cheques in a scam called “cheque kiting”. He was Fidel Odinga’s best friend and also donated the Hummer which Raila was using.

Why does Raila need to use other people’s vehicles? Saa zingine Baba anakuwanga na panya kwa kichwa. He’s a wealthy politicians who relies on young boys to donate vehicles. Uzee ni ujinga siku hizi.