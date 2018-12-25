Exposed: How Governor Cyprian Awiti’s government paid Sh3.9 million to ghost contractor

Nyanza county chiefs have been put on the spot over gross mismanagement of public resources during the months preceding last year’s General Election.

Auditor general Edward Ouko has placed six Nyanza counties on the spot for unexplained expenditures.

Mr Ouko raised concerns over how public funds were used by the former Kisumu County regime led by Jack Ranguma.

In Homa Bay County, Sh379 million was irregularly transferred to other departments and the County Assembly by the executive.

Furthermore, Cyprian Awiti’s government also paid some Sh3.9 million to a contractor who did not do any work.

In Migori County, several important financial and procurement documents could have been lost after fire razed the procurement office.

According to Ouko, the office was located in a temporary structure made of timber and iron sheets. Investigations by detectives into the fire incident did not result into any convictions.

“Consequently, the accuracy and completeness of the figures in the financial statements could not be confirmed in the absence of records destroyed by the fire,” read the report.

Last October, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives launched investigations against Governor Okoth Obado over claims that he had transferred Sh2 billion from the county’s coffers.

Auditor General Edward Ouko’s report has unearthed flaws in financial management in all the six counties in the region.