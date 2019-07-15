Exposed: Governor Anne Waiguru’s ex husband, father to her three sons

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi was married to Tony Waiguru before she met her current partner, city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

A report by The Standard indicated that the two met in the 1990s at Nairobi Lighthouse Church where they both worshipped.

They struck up a friendship almost immediately and this culminated into marriage.

According to the publication, Tony really loved her and wanted everyone to know that she was his wife and the mother of his children.

Mumbi also loved her husband and often spoiled him expensive gifts such as a BMW X5 and a house in Kiambu.

The two reportedly fell out around 2003. However, their reason for parting ways was not clear.

Tony reportedly moved out of their posh home in Runda and went to live with his brother in Ngumo Estate.

They had a messy divorce which caused them not to talk for a long time. However, they solved things when Mumbi became Devolution Cabinet Secretary (CS).

Mumbi met Waiganjo in 2009 when they had travelled for a conference in Mombasa.

Their friendship culminated into a relationship which was crowned by a lavish wedding ceremony which was held at Kiamugumo Primary School on Saturday, July 13.