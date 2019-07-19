Exposed: Governor Waititu appoints his kin to chair county public service board

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu shortlisted his son-in-law’s father Herman Gitau Nyotu for the Chairman position in the Kiambu County Public Service Board.



MCAs, however, have confirmed to reporters that Gitau’s name was not read out when the list was tabled at the House for debate.

A section of the ward representatives speculated that the name had been left out following questions from the House and members of the public.

The controversial nomination sparked online debate, bring unnecessary attention to Dr Njeri and her groom Dr Nyotu Gitau who are set to exchange vows at PCEA Evergreen Church, Runda on July 20.