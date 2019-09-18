Exposed: Divisions in the military over new KDF Sacco

Reports have emerged of a sharp division in the military over the recent launch of Defence Savings and Credit Co-operative Society Limited (Desacco).

The Sacco which was started with the approval of the Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe has caused major divisions within the military after some KDF members raised questions on why they are being forced to join the new Sacco yet they are members of other Saccos like Harambee Sacco, Muhasibu Sacco, Stima Sacco, Mwalimu Sacco and Metropolitan Sacco respectively.

According to sources within the military, the soldiers who have taken loans from other Saccos are now at loggerheads with their employer since they are being forced to join the said Saccos and repaying with the newly launched Desacco, where it’s eagerly awaited on how the members will service their loans in previous Saccos now that they are being directed to join the new outfit.

We have also learnt that the KDF soldiers are not happy with the monthly share contributions deductions which the KDF bosses have forced the junior military officers to pay.