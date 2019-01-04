Exposed: Details of Uhuru’s meeting with Raila in Mombasa, looming re-shuffle

Rumour on the corridors of power have it that there might be an upcoming government of unity, a re-organisation of the current one.

This is after ODM leader Raila Odinga jetted into Mombasa direct from South Africa on Thursday evening for what sources say was a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.



Other sources are saying that Cabinet secretaries, who are on leave until Monday, have been summoned by the President to Mombasa.

The announcement on the police changes made on Thursday is said to have been scheduled for Friday but was brought forward in favour of Uhuru’s announcement.



Since the March 9, 2018, handshake there has been speculation that Uhuru would make changes to accommodate more opposition figures in his government.

His government has appointed several opposition leaders to various parastatal positions in the course of 2018.



The last Cabinet mini-reshuffle happened on July 13 last year and was announced by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena.

At the time, Uhuru also created a new position of Chief Administrative Secretary which was used to award politicians who supported his re-election but lost in the contest.

This comes amid an already seen rift in the Jubilee party after sentiments from Tuju and Murathe who occupies big positions in the jubilee party.