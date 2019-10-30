Exposed: Deeply entrenched tribalism in communication authority of Kenya

COMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY OF KENYA BOARD MEMBERS:

Mr. Peter Wanjohi

Mr. Festus King’ori

Ms. Judy Munyinyi

Dr. Karanja Kibicho

Dr.Kamau Thugge,CBS

Mrs. Mercy Wanjau

Mr. Ngene Gituku,EBS

This is how Uhuru Kenyatta is uniting kenyans by appointing people from his community. Why sing everyday about Uniting a country but populate critical government positions with people from the same community? Mimi Niko hapa Nataka appointment Sipati. Kuna mjaluo Hapo anataka appointment Hapati.

Lakini Kuna jobless mkikuyu Hapa kwa Hii page who will castigate me for going critical of Uhuru yet these people appointed are not even from his village. He doesn’t know them. They wont share the loot when they plan to loot the republic and in the end we all suffer.