Exposed: Deeply entrenched tribalism in communication authority of Kenya

COMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY OF KENYA BOARD MEMBERS:
Mr. Peter Wanjohi
Mr. Festus King’ori
Ms. Judy Munyinyi
Dr. Karanja Kibicho
Dr.Kamau Thugge,CBS
Mrs. Mercy Wanjau
Mr. Ngene Gituku,EBS
This is how Uhuru Kenyatta is uniting kenyans by appointing people from his community. Why sing everyday about Uniting a country but populate critical government positions with people from the same community? Mimi Niko hapa Nataka appointment Sipati. Kuna mjaluo Hapo anataka appointment Hapati.
Lakini Kuna jobless mkikuyu Hapa kwa Hii page who will castigate me for going critical of Uhuru yet these people appointed are not even from his village. He doesn’t know them. They wont share the loot when they plan to loot the republic and in the end we all suffer.
Comments
Anonymous says
This is how things used to happen during he patriarch Kenyatta. there is nothing new