Exposed: Co-operative Bank CEO in romantic relationship with married senior employee

The Co-operative bank boss is alleged to have transferred his lover who was at the time working as one of senior managers at the bank’s branch located in the Mt Kenya region to the head office so that they could be close to each other.

That the man is an accomplished technocrat is a cinch. His credentials have earned him a seat among the most well paid, respected and influential CEOs. But the catch however is that the woman that has him head over heels is the wife of a former Deputy Governor in the Mt Kenya Region.

The husband of the lady is reportedly broke and has no say over his wife’s extra-marital cum extra-curricular engagements. The two – the Coop boss and his lover- who is a junior employee are touted to have known each other for the longest time possible. If this is love, then it must be a true love for it brew for decades.

A photo of the lady and the husband during their wedding suggests that the senior banker served as their best man. Since they say love is blind, a recent photo taken at the bank’s function show them cozying at each other.

Our source reveals that the man, a respected church elder in a church in Nairobi’s posh suburbs is a very open, clean and private person and that many in his circles could not wrap their minds on how he has fallen prey for an illicit romance.

At the headquarters where the lady reportedly works, it is said that she is a dedicated employee who reports in time and that the gist that she is warming the boss’ bed was leaked by prejudiced colleagues.

Others aver that the affair was leaked by the CEO’s detractors who have had of his alleged intentions to run a senior political office in 2022.