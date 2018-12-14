Exposed: Capital fights back and why Nation media is a scam

By Wandia Njoya via fb

Now it is clear which side Nation Media Group is on. It put up that expensive production last week to make this look like a done deal with no problem.

It’s not fair to sacrifice kids from poor schools because private schools and publishers caught feelings.

And why did DAILY NATION talk of only the monied people who are upset, but not of the Kenyans who are relieved that a pause has been put on the curriculum? Kwani Kenya belongs only to the rich?

It means that the questions on #NMGLeadershipForum about the areas without resources was just feel-your-pain lip service. The business people were going full steam ahead anyway, with making money from the new system with kids from rich homes, while kids from poor areas were going to suffer.

It seems that the business strategy of local and international capital is to suck dry the middle class and the employed in Nairobi and other towns, and screw the rest of Kenya. That’s why they were buying mid-level hospitals and destroying the public ones, relying on NHIF where the employed have no choice but to pay, and moving into malls with foreign franchises.

So capitalism has decided to ignore 80 something per cent of Kenya and influence policy that discriminates against them. They didn’t care what the new system was going to do to poor kids, because their focus was on the homes where parents can afford to buy books.

The problem is that if Kenya falls apart because of this inequality, the same capital will pack up and go to another country. And Muigai thinks he can fight this by wearing a red military suit.

Kenya is a country of no people.