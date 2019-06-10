Kenya Today

Exposed: Betin Kenya on the spot for failing to pay winners since Thursday

I know u can help us through this tough journey, are u aware that this stupid betting company (betin) is holding our money since Thursday evening, personally I won 8 k on Saturday ,until now I withdrew but the amount has notyet reflected on my mpesa,some won on Thursday till now nothing is taking places, they are just pouring excuses on social media claiming they have withdrawal delays on their side,how come deposits are going thru, imagine husslers waiting for their cash since Thursday evening, kindly enquire on our behalf, thanks.

