Exposed: Another looming scandal as DP Ruto’s office owes 203M to Nairobi city county

Documents from City hall show that the office has accumulated a bill of Ksh203 million from 2014 on parking fee charges.

The DP’s office has not paid Ksh189.08 million for 113 parking spaces on Harambee Avenue and Ksh14.06 million for 10 slots along Parliament Lane.



Officials from the Nairobi county disclosed that government departments have failed to clear parking fees totaling Ksh678 million.

The High Court owes City Hall ksh105.1 million for 72 parking slots in Milimani since 2012.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has not paid ksh77.2 million for 46 slots from a similar period.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Kenya Police and Ministry of Finance are yet to pay Ksh42.3 million for 64 slots since 1999.

Director of Parking Tom Tinega told the Business Daily that City Hall had written demand notices several times to the institutions for clearance of the debts.

“We do not know if it is default because we have been making demand notes to them. Some like Parliament and Kenya Revenue Authority used to pay a while back but they are not doing that now,” Tinega mentioned.

Nairobi collected Ksh1.88 billion in parking fees for the year ended last June which was an 18 percent drop from Ksh2.05 billion in the 2016-17 period.