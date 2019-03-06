Exposed: 8 million salary per month for debt ridden Kenya Airways

The Strike by the Kenya Aviation Authority Workers Union at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has revealed the rot is deeper than the public can imagine

Through it’s secretary general Moss Ndiema, it has been revealed that the problems at Kenya Airways are majorly to be blamed on the top managers and board of directors for failing to provide the right leadership.



According to Mr. Ndiema, Kenya airways, through it’s CEO Mr. Sebastain Mikosz is pushing for a takeover of JKIA so as to help cover his failures as a manager and help hide his loot from KQ.

From a Presser seen by Dailyactive, KQ has lost 1.3 billion shillings in Salaries to Top managers with CEO Mikosz leading the pack with a salary of 8 million Kenyan Shillings. This has made him Kenya’s highest paid CEO despite making loses day in day out.

He is followed by Former Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph who pockets 3 million shillings on a monthly basis.



In total, KQ has had to part with 1.3 billion shillings in payment of Salaries in just 18 months yet the new crop of management has not brought any meaningful turnaround to the Airline.