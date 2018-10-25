EXPERTS Warn Dennis Itumbi To Stop Torturing Jacque Maribe and Jowi; Psychological, Emotional torture, Intimidating Judiciary

By Carol G K

Jowie is the current gentleman of all times. It can’t get worse.

You are in custody charged with murder and here is a “I will always be here” kind of X all over your fiancee in the flashes of a legion of cameras posing as a friend.

No matter how I look at it, and regardless of how many booty lickers are on this timeline, Itumbi’s immense public support to Maribe is ill intended in many fronts…

1. This is psychological torture to the woman already in trouble. It’s a hidden message saying “See what you lost”…



2. This is emotional torture and the highest order of disrespect, and murder to the ego of a man Jowie. It’s a hidden message saying.. “Dude, fuck you”.



3. This is intimidation to the process of justice. It’s a hidden message to the Judiciary saying… “Bow to power ”

4. This is sarcasm to the Monica family and friends. It’s a hidden message saying… “Wait and see”

Obado is married, but we have not seen such drama from his wife in the name of support.

The wise and intelligent will understand this hypocrisy and just feel disgusted, but the stupid… Who are Kenya’s majority anyway, will give it the slogan “A friend in need is a friend indeed “…

……….

Jowie could be a suspect but he is 1st a man. A man in love. A man who engaged Maribe and lived in her house before all this erupted.



Those claiming to be Maribe’s friends don’t have to love or like him, but as a man they should accord him a little respect.

To pull such such public stunts on his face posing as a friend when we all know that he is the bitter X is in very bad taste.

The immense Fb posts are fake too.

Real friends are there in your happy days and sad days. The sleethiest of snakes will not congratulate you on your wedding day but will offer you a shoulder to cry on when your spouse dies…

