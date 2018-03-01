“EXPECT NO MERCY Because I Will Be Back” – KETER Tells Jubilee

Immediate NANDI HILLS MP hon ALFRED KETER has promised the Jubilee government that he will bounce back soon.
Speaking after High Court in Eldoret nullified his August 8 election, Keter said he will go back to the people and tell them what led to his nullification.
“I call upon my supporters to remain calm and maintain peace especially at this situation. We respect the verdict of the court although we don’t agree with it. However, I was to assure the sponsors of of this verdict that I will be back soon. I will go to the people and the people will prove them wrong. I want to tell the Jubilee government that when I come back, I will put them on toes until they deliver to the people what we promised in our manifesto. There will be no mercy“
Comments
anonymous says
Pole Sana mheshimiwa. learn to separate issues uchaguzi Na ufisadi vitu mbili tofauti Sana. but you’ll be back anyway.
changorok says
Good lesson to pick from your political ups and downs; If you decide to fight corruption, be keen on (corrupt) traps on your way! You have the courage, you seriously need wisdom! I have no doubt you will be back because. Ruto will take the blame for now!
lenny says
You are on the right political path.
Anonymous says
I’m 100% sure that mshemiwa keter will be elected back even if the elections are repeated a thousand times.I’m very sure that there were some busy bodies behind the nullification but they are going to be ashamed very soon ama namna gani?
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
Lead us out of jubilee they will not deliver any more where is the debt % against GDP? IT IS 56% AND BY JUNE IT WILL BE 61% do you think they will do guru magic? Tumekwisha!!!!!!
Anonymous says
Keep up the fight Mhesh.
The corrupt will be ashamed when you will be OVERWHELMINGLY REELECT. You are now in same league with Generally
Miguna. People who are witch hunted but emerge VICTORIUS
Anonymous says
THE ONLY STANDING HERO IN KENYA TODAY AFTER RAILA!!!! THE REST ARE RABIDE HYENAS.
Anonymous says
WHO IS FOOTING THE BILLS FOR ELECTIONS NULLIFICATION IN KENYA PROMOTED BY CONTROL FREAKS RUNNING AMOK IN KENYA??
KENYA IS BEING RUN INTO THE FINANCIAL TOILET!!!!
Anyi Mwanza says
The Nandis must be very keen.Ruto will kill them.I cant say SORRY to Hon Keter becouse he himself was the fast amongest all,insulted Raila.This is your cross,carry it my friend.Ruto Tibim.Forget it Keter