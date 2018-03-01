“EXPECT NO MERCY Because I Will Be Back” – KETER Tells Jubilee

Immediate NANDI HILLS MP hon ALFRED KETER has promised the Jubilee government that he will bounce back soon.

Speaking after High Court in Eldoret nullified his August 8 election, Keter said he will go back to the people and tell them what led to his nullification.

“I call upon my supporters to remain calm and maintain peace especially at this situation. We respect the verdict of the court although we don’t agree with it. However, I was to assure the sponsors of of this verdict that I will be back soon. I will go to the people and the people will prove them wrong. I want to tell the Jubilee government that when I come back, I will put them on toes until they deliver to the people what we promised in our manifesto. There will be no mercy“