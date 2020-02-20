EXCLUSIVE: Why desperate ODM SG Edwin Sifuna wants Governor Sonko impeached

It has now emerged that power-hungry ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna wants to be the next Deputy Governor of Nairobi City.

In a well hatched plot, Sifuna has now bribed a section of broke ODM MCAs led by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok to push for the impeachment of Governor Sonko.

Those behind Sifuna’s plan include Jubilee’s nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Sonko’s rival Dennis Waweru and rogue City businesswoman Agnes Kagure.

The group is currently funding MCA mwatok who is Sonko’s number one enemy at the County Assembly. The former broke MCA has been bragging to journalists on how his planned impeachment motion is well oiled. The broke MCA has been holding night meetings with Sifuna to strategize on how to impeach Sonko.

Sifuna who is the architect of the scheme, wants to use the impeachment of Sonko to revive his failed political career.

According to their plan, the ODM SG who failed miserably in his political ambitions in the 2018 general elections both in Kanduyi Constituency and Nairobi County, wants to be Nairobi Deputy Governor. Sifuna is plotting for Sonko’s impeachment and thereafter hope for appointment as Nairobi Deputy Governor by Anne Kananu who is set to become Sonko’s deputy Governor.

Sifuna is hoping ODM leader Raila Odinga will back his motion to impeach Sonko and later convince Ann Kananu to appoint him as the deputy Governor in the spirit of handshake.

But Raila has already disowned Sifuna through ODM Nairobi County Chairman George Aladwa. In a letter to Nairobi ODM MCAs, Aladwa instructed all ODM MCAs to keep off from any plans to impeach Sonko. According to sources at Orange House, Raila is courting Sonko who is a well known grassroots mobilizer in Nairobi especially in informal settlements.

However a section of MCAs allied to Sonko both from Jubilee and ODM have vowed to defeat the impeachment motion against Sonko if it’s tabled on the floor of the Assembly.