Exclusive Video; People’s President Raila Odinga’s arrival and full speech near Jacaranda Grounds. police started shooting the moment People’s President declared he will be sworn in on 12th December.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ”I Will Be Sworn In As President On 12th December”- Raila Odinga
Comments
Anonymous says
That is excellent!
Those fraudsters should take their regime to gatundu.
Anonymous says
that is the spirit we cant be voting only to be rigged they should know people.round hii bangi itawaisha haki lazima itendeke or SECESION! NO MOVING ON.Round hii ule jamaa wa chorera na ule jamaa bip red eyed lazima wa face election injustices.
Shujaa Abraham Osei says
May peace,love and unity rein in our country #kenya
Anonymous says
if there is no justice no peace
Marrkiassa says
Baby Gee says
They are used to stealing elections then they tell us to move on. For how long do these Uthamakis think we are fools? No Justice No Peace Chris Msando disturb anyone who was involved in Your killing With you we would have had a free, fair and crediable elections. Every Kenyan RESIST, RESIST UHURU MUST GO HOME.