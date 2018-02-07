EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Miguna On Board A Flight To Amsterdam, Deported To Canada

NRM Supreme Leader Miguna Miguna has been deported to Canada

Miguna is born Kenyan but took up secondary nationality while in exile.



The move by government to deport Miguna will be successfully challenged court since Miguna is Kenyan by birth.

His lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Nelson Havi confirmed he was forced in KLM flight to Amsterdam.

Mr Ombeta said he was informed that Mr Miguna was Tuesday evening put on a flight headed for Amsterdam then Canada.

Another lawyer, Dr John Khaminwa, said his client “is already out of Kenya’s airspace”.

“It is true. He was forced into a KLM flight minutes to 10pm and we gather he is headed to Canada. Such a travesty of justice,” Dr Khaminwa said by phone.

It is not clear under what law the government used to deport him as the Constitution guarantees him citizenship since he is Kenyan by birth.

A a senior govt official said that the Interior Ministry will give a detailed statement in the morning.

Mr Miguna Tuesday narrated how he was held incommunicado for five days without access to his family or a lawyer following his arrest last Friday.

He said police officers humiliated him by locking him up in conditions “unfit for human existence.”

Mr Miguna was speaking at the Kajiado Law Courts where he was taken after his arrest last Friday on suspicion of taking part in a ceremony in which opposition chief Raila Odinga was sworn in as the people’s president on January 30.

Reports of his deportation come hours after High Court Judge Luka Kimaru barred the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Inspector General of the police from preferring any criminal charges against him.

More to follow