Exclusive: Raila meets African heads of state in extra Ordinary African Union Summit

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in Niamey, Niger for the 12th Extra Ordinary African Union Summit which began on Sunday.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader is attending the summit in his capacity as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development.





The leader interacted with a number of African leaders on the sidelines of the function, among them Rwanda Head of State Paul Kagame.

According to a post on his Facebook page, he also met with the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tsishekedi.

The summit saw the African Continental Free Trade Area which seeks to unite the 1.3 billion people in the continent operationalized.

The trade area also seeks to transform the African economy which currently stands at 3.4 trillion dollars.



Raila was appointed to the continental position in mid last year, shortly after his truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which laid to rest their initial enmity and political animosity.



The position has seen him crisscross the continent lately, with Deputy President William Ruto recently claiming that the Jubilee government lobbied for him to get the job.