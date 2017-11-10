Exclusive: Raila Bombshell Speech in Washington DC, USA. Given Super Standing Ovation

-
Overcoming Kenya’s political crisis and advancing Democracy, Rule of Law and Stability
The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, Leader
The National Super Alliance coalition (NASA)
The Center for Strategic and International Studies
9th November 2017
It’s very special for me to be here again at CSIS. A democratic, secure and stable African future can only be attained through the power of ideas and candid, informed debate, and that is always plentiful in this house.
Your continuing commitment to Africa is a blessing for the continent and for the US too.
I am very glad to be here with close friends as well, first and foremost Mark Bellamy, and of course Johnnie Carson. These two remain the most astute and caring US ambassadors Kenya ever had, and subsequently the two most astute ambassadors Kenya ever had in the US!
The distinguished guests here attest to the recognition of Kenya as one of the most strategically important nations in Africa. Despite its relatively small economy, Kenya has played an outsize role in continental leadership because of its half century-long stability. That stability also co-existed with vast democratic deficits which were successfully fought by a lengthy, painful but always peaceful struggle for greater freedoms. That is what brought us the extraordinary democratic and economic transformations few in Africa have achieved.
We were a safe haven from which concerned international partners could tackle all the crises that wracked virtually every one of our neighbors over the decades.
These achievements helped us maintain not just peace but an exceptional level of innovation and entrepreneurship that is renowned around the world, thanks to our people’s openness in embracing global currents, as well as our vibrant civil society and media. Our partners too have played a crucial role in our great gains and in stabilizing our country when disasters occurred or threatened.
But all of this progress is being imperiled through our current crisis, the most long-lasting Kenya has ever endured. The world must not be deceived that this is merely an “electoral” crisis triggered by the third straight rigged election. The crisis is all-encompassing and has resulted from the attempt to unlawfully hold on to power. It threatens to undo everything we have achieved, tearing apart our democratic and interethnic fabric.
Let me be blunt. Kenya is hurtling towards outright dictatorship. The Jubilee government has ridden roughshod over or looted every institution that they could in order to achieve their goal of long-term control of the state, or at least till their self-declared goal of ruling till at least 2032.
The regime has targeted and inflicted particularly severe damage on the two institutions that are central to the preservation of democracy and peace through the delivery of free, fair and credible elections – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Supreme Court of Kenya. These two critical institutions have been targeted through nothing less than a reign of terror.
The electoral commission was comprehensively undermined before the August election. The assault on the Supreme Court began after the courageous Chief Justice David Maraga and his fellow Justices astounded Kenyans and the world by annulling that election of President Uhuru Kenyatta for pervasive “irregularities and illegalities.”
Among the other great setbacks for Kenya in the current crisis has been the disappointing role of our partners, who were with us in the decisive struggle for multi democracy in the early 1990s. They also intervened with lightning speed during our catastrophe a decade ago, when mass violence erupted after the tainted 2007 election.
Kenya matters. Or at least it did then. In this crisis, though, the US and other pro-democracy friends chose to avert their gaze from the unfolding electoral lawlessness, and continued against all the evidence to support a deeply tainted electoral process. To give the most recent example, Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati courageously confessed that his electoral commission was riven by politically-motivated pressures and that he could not guarantee a free and fair election in the 26 October re-run.
But in a stand that astounded Kenyans, western envoys two days later announced that they believed the commission could hold a credible poll and supported that highly controversial election. It was an utterly bizarre sight.
But I am convinced all is not lost yet. What Kenyans are asking is something small – a fresh, credible election. Numerous independent institutions, as well as international media previously supportive of Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, had strongly opposed the holding of that election.
This nearly universal stance has vindicated NASA’s position that a credible election is the only option Kenya has to give peace a chance, and even more important, heal a nation that has been torn into angry bits. But holding such an election needs a radically changed, non-confrontational environment in which the two sides can campaign on the basis of what they offer Kenyans for a better future.
I have come to Washington to convey a simple message we need a much fuller engagement from the many arms of governance that your country possesses to assist the envoys based in Nairobi. The envoys’ efforts up to now have not succeeded in defusing the crisis, but let me be blunt again, they have sometimes contributed to the problem.
Despite the grave challenges, I see glimmers of hope from the events of the past few days. Kenyans were very pleased that the US and other friends refused to congratulate Mr. Kenyatta after the electoral commission announced that he had been elected President –- after an election more woefully tainted than the annulled August one.
A solution must be found in Kenya soon. Each day this crisis continues, the divisions, polarization and radicalization deepen. The killings of scores of unarmed protestors by police, including infants and children shot inside their homes, and the severe financial hardships being inflicted upon millions by the currently paralyzed economy, are adding to the tinder.
The most inflammatory recent development was the Supreme Court’s being prevented from convening to hear the case about whether the 26th October re-run election should be held. But the evening before, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s bodyguard was shot and grievously wounded. That sent shock waves and the Court immediately asked for increased protection from the police.
When that request was turned down, a number of Justices did not feel safe to travel to the Court, a resulting in the lack of the required quorum. In which other democratic country has a Supreme Court been prevented from hearing case this way?
What I call the reign of terror against the Supreme Court and the electoral commission began with the torture and murder of Chris Msando, the Commission’s Chief of Technology responsible for the integrity of the entire voting system one week before the 8th August election. He had received death threats and sought protection from the police, in vain.
Kenyans know that the decades-long struggle for justice and our grand new Constitutional order was waged and won peacefully. That is why NASA’s leadership is centered on a campaign of peaceful resistance to unlawfully constituted authority. We have convened a People’s Assembly to guide the country to a fresh, free and fair presidential election, as decreed by the Supreme Court.
That record of anti-democratic criminal behavior, which has included systematic measures limiting civil society and media protections, has made many wonder how our long-standing democratic partners have not publicly spoken up against these depredations. Most of us worry that this is a result of international policies that exclusively focus on security and stability, and that the envoys in Nairobi believe only President Kenyatta can deliver this with his own force- and security-first agenda. But when that agenda is accompanied by a government’s increasing authoritarianism and plans to stay permanently in power, Kenya’s historic stability is at fundamental risk. An anti-democratic culture in a freedom-loving country like Kenya is a recipe for radicalization and extremism.
That campaign and war against extremism and terrorism is pivotal in our time and in our region. But to succeed, it must begin WITHIN each of our countries by building a state that shuns sectarianism and makes inclusion and equity as its core values.
But that central continental struggle is not succeeding because too many countries have regressed in the last decade and lack an internal program of democratic inclusion and respect for rights, especially of marginalized communities, where extremism frequently originates. Too many African leaders just assess where western governments stand and align with their security policies.
As things stand now, anger and radicalization is growing by the day and unless this election crisis is expeditiously rectified, Kenya could be rendered incapable of protecting its own and its partners’ fundamental interests. The depth of this crisis can be seen in the hitherto unheard of phenomenon of mainstream Kenyans feeling so deeply excluded that they are openly toying with the secessionist idea.
The path to enhance Kenya’s security – and therefore this region’s – would not be a terribly complex one in a democratic state with clean elections. The rascals would always be thrown out by the people! But it does seem that the path to sustainable security is an impossible one for a regime which is essentially composed of a powerful elite which has been at our country’s helm for the last 55 years.
In addition, our four presidents have come from only two communities and the next one preparing to take over after Uhuru is not from of the other 42 communities either.
As I said at the outset, these ills co-exist with extra-ordinary accomplishments by talented, hardworking and outward-looking Kenyans. Kenya’s future, and indeed Africa’s, lies in democracy.
Both the regime and our traditional partners must retrace their steps and accept that the current state of affairs endangers the nation, the region and the security and stability of the entire free world.
Thank you.
Opious man says
Anonymous says
Challenging the powers at their own doorstep.
Obama’s several visits to Tanzania, increased terrorism in kenya since 2012, the travel advisories, diversion of tourism to Tanzania, Tanzania’s frustration of regional intergration efforts, open hostility and aggression of our neighbours against kenyans are all pointers to a scheme to bring kenya down and remain subservient to the western interests. The discoveries of oil, gas and other strategic minerals are behind the planned instability to influence exploitation of the same.
The west are apprehensive of a Raila presidency for his focus on the national interests that may lead to challenge on the western powers interests and this is where the kenyan problem lies.
It is not that they are not aware of the run away corruption, abuse of human rights, the fragile near collapsing heavily indebted economy, the discontent over the disparity in distribution of the national resources, the ethnic card, collapsing institution, the lies about national development and all the myriad systematic dysfunctionalities in our governance outfit.
It is time for kenyans to save themselves without the hope of the west coming in. 2022 Shall be the climax of kenya’s ordeal if the concerns are not soberly resolved now.
Bernard says
Rt.hon Rao,you are always right and having the love of the nation in ur bottom of your heart.God bless Raila
Kipyegon says
Preaching water and taking wine…. The fact remains he is overrated, a true democrat accepts people’s will without hiding in excuses when he loses…. Everybody knows majority of Kenyans preferred Uhuru, even Akombe and maraga know that
Anonymous says
h says
Who are these majorities of Kenyans?? On the 26th October, 2017 Jubilee used children under 12 to vote in Central. Almost all polling stations were empty, there is no tyrnanny of numbers Kenyans proved it on the 26th October now we know Uhuru has never won any elections. Why is Uhuru using mungiki dressed in GSU Uniform to kill other Kenyans? Stop wasting Your Breathe Uhuru was even ferrying and bribing People during his compaigns just for the cameras, he was sending his urgents to buy ID Cards in Nasa Strong holds, he did not want the IEBC Servers opened. If Uhuru really won the elections on the 8th of August, 2017 he would have insisted they open the servers. Who are these majorities????????????????????????? Why lie???
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Gitau says
Kenya being a sovereign state should not have it’s internal affairs interfered with by foreigners. It is shameful for A RAO to refer us to his external masters.
Anonymous says
this will only coem from the Gitaus, Kamau’s and Kipyegon’s chips of old blocks who will do anything at their disposal to protect their negative ethnicity mind set. The fear of losing power will only lead this country astray instead of bringing us together when we accept our differenences.
Bonface Kyengo says
God bless people’s president
an says
Anonymous says
Gerald says
About Raila the least said the better. He believes in equal division of unequal earnings- a true communist at heart. But tell him a quitter never wins and a winner never quits a duel. The Americans should remind him of Al Gore, John Kerry, John McCain, Romney and Hilary Clinton all who had over 50 million followers but quit after losing. Let the people go, Raila. You are an embarrassment to Africa. A commander that loses does not keep on pretending that he is the face of success. Raila carries the face of failure and will do so as long as he keeps begging voters to love him more. It will not happen. Not for a man who admitted partaking in a coup attempt back in 1982 that killed hundreds and maimed many more.
Anonymous says
Gerald I would advice you to enrol in kindergarten to learn the geography of history an politics. The list of individuals you listed come from a very different country from Kenya. No day you will compare Kenyawith the USA. We vote along tribal lines. Raila is our hero he’d rather beg for voters, which he doesn’t for your information, he never transport poor people inlorries to attend his rallies. He never buy peoples lives thru dishing out money for people to vote for him. He is a true Democratic, an ambitious leader, a true militant, a patriot who has a passion for Kenya and has his nation at heart. You can take that to the world bank and IMF and for sure you’ll be cashed.
Anonymous says
Moi and the rest, you know who, maimed Kenyans thru underground means. Better Rail who was involved inan open coup for rationale arguments.
Jack says
Is 3.5M votes a majority vote? remember it’s out of 19.6M voters.16.1M voters sat back,relaxed and watched uhuru competing against himself then of course against the turnout.Where is this majority you idiot?
