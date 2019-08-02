Exclusive: Jayden Baraka Okoth is the son we sired with Hon. Ken Okoth- Nominated MCA Anne Muthoni

Nominated MCA, Anne Muthoni Thumbi, has broken her silence over the alleged secret affair with the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

In a tell-all interview with Nation newspaper, she disclosed that they met even before he became a legislator.

She claimed that they got acquainted when Ken was 33 years old and mulling about the decision to step into the murky world of politics.

The two started meeting often and even started engaging in campaigns together.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi engaging residents of Nairobi

As the political campaigns heated up, Ken asked Anne to lead his team. Every morning the two would meet in Kibra to strategise, then spend the day knocking on doors and addressing small barazas (meetings).

Ken successfully won the seat in the newly created Kibra Constituency that was carved out of the larger Lang’ata Constituency.

“Two years later, in 2015, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. Anne said Ken immediately assumed the fatherly role and was always there for them. They named the little boy Jayden Baraka Okoth,” the newspaper further disclosed.

Their love affair remained hidden as Ken had a wife, Monica, whom he had met while studying in Austria.

The deceased and Jayden’s mother did not live together but Ken was actively involved in the boy’s life as a father figure.

“Being keen on education, he always asked how Jayden was doing in school and whenever he could he would check on his progress with the teachers,” Anne explained.

The reports about their love affair began as rumours until Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko blew the lid on the relationship during Ken’s memorial service on Thursday.

“I respect you Mama and Monica,” Sonko started his outburst, referring to Ken’s mother Angeline and his wife.

“Ken had a child and I ask you to just accept the child because Ken is not happy where he is, knowing his son has not been accepted. We are not asking you for anything; we have the capacity to school that child.”