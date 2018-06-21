Ex-Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu embroiled in corruption scam

Former Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu has been sued by a voter in the area over blatant misuse of Constituency Development Funds, millions of unreconciled claims and approving more than the maximum number of projects legally allowed per year, which resulted into the projects turning into white elephants.

In the case filed at the High Court on 20th June, 2018, Mwadeghu who served for two consecutive terms between the year 2007 and 2017 has been accused of being unable to account for Sh47m in the 2014-2015 financial year.

The voter has quoted the Auditor General’s report which says that in the 2014-2015 financial year the former MP allocated Sh25m to 22 ghost projects.

The former legislature is further accused of setting up more than the number of projects allowed by law, quoting the year 2014-2015 financial year Auditor General’s report, where the MP approved 59 projects, against the lawfully allowed limit of 25 projects.

The case which has been filed through Cliff Oduk advocates, who wants Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions who have been listed as respondents, to take action against the former MP.

The case has come at a time that the national government is tightening its noose against corruption cartels and individuals, who have been accused of plundering public money. A case in point being the ongoing prosecution of National Youth Service top officials in which 47 suspects are still in police custody, after failing to raise stringent bail terms, which include Sh1m cash bail, Sh5m bond and a surety of Sh2m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has also been keen to fight corruption, by ordering a lifestyle audit of all the public servants, starting with himself.