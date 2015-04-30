Ex-USA President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea to arrive in Nairobi today

Democrat US President Bill Clinton is expected to arrive in Nairobi today for a forum sponsored by his Clinton Global Initiative.

The visit is part of Clintonâ€™s Global Initiative Middle East and Africa Meeting which will see him also visit Liberia and Morocco.

The Clintons will convene a conversation dubbed â€˜No Ceilings: The Full Participation Projectâ€™, which advocates for equity in employment for women and minority groups.

They will visit projects funded by the Clinton Development Initiative and the Clinton Global Initiative.

They will also assess the progress of Save the Elephants, an anti poaching initiative that directly targets the chief drivers of poaching.

He will be accompanied by daughter Chelsea, also a member of the Board of Clinton Global initiative.