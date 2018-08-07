EX-Nominated Jubilee Slay Queen Joy Gwendo admits She is a Thief

Former nominated Senator Joy Gwendo has pleaded guilty t being a thief.

Gwendo, a known attention seeker is said to have issued bad cheques to Kisumu East Cotton Growers Cooperative Society amounting to about over Sh3 million and pleaded guilty to the charges at the anti-corruption court in Nairobi on Monday.

However, in a plea bargain with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Gwendo requested to settle the matter out of court saying she will pay the money in four instalments of Sh432,930.

She had been charged with the offence of stealing, issuing a bad cheque and abuse of office.

Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti had initially said that he would deliver a sentence after the prosecution completed executing her trial.

Ms Gwendo, who was nominated by TNA in 2013, was arrested early this year by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s officers before being arraigned in court.

Ms Gwendo further admitted that on October 23, 2016 at Chiga Parish in Kisumu, she used her position as a State officer to confer herself money belonging to the sacco.

Ms Gwendo will now appear before the magistrate on December 7 for sentencing.