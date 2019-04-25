Ex-NLC Boss Muhammad Swazuri to remain in Custody for 7 more Days

Former National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman Muhammad Swazuri will remain in custody until Thursday next week when the ruling on an application seeking review of the Sh12 million cash bail imposed on him will be delivered.

Swazuri has filed an application before Justice Mumbi Ngungi saying the amount was unreasonably high and should be revised downward.

He argues that the cash bail or alternative surety bond of Sh30 million imposed by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi was unjust, exorbitant and in contravention of Article 49 of the Constitution.

Besides the cash bail, the court also directed the accused persons to deposit their passports in court and never to contact any of the witnesses.

While releasing the accused persons on cash bail, Mugambi said the security to be provided by each of them should be that which not only guarantees their attendance during trial, but also ensures that it does not erode public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has however opposed the application stating that the bail terms were reasonable.