BREAKING: former IEBC commissioner Dr Roselyne Akombe is NOT DEAD, ignore fake news

Well, a notorious blog today afternoon reported that former IEBC commissioner Dr Roselyne Akombe had been killed in her house in New York, USA and the bad news spread like bush fire. Well, the clever and smart Dr Akombe sought to dismiss the reports as fake by quietly but strongly confirming that she was well and strong in her office busy serving the world at the UN- New York. Check out her tweet that calmed many who had been duped by the blog Kenyan-Report