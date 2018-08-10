EX-Gor Mahia Star Michael Olunga to Earn Sh15Million a Month in New Deal with Japan

Michael Olunga’s transfer to Japan top tier club Kashiwa Reysol has been confirmed.

The 24-year-old has been acquired by the J-League side on a three-year contract from Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng.

“New Roads, New Rivers, New Chapter. Beginning of another unfolded history,” Olunga wrote on his Instagram page in his first message since becoming a Reysol player.

Media reports suggest the player will now pocket Sh15 million as monthly salary at his new workstation, translating to a Sh5 million increase.

Olunga becomes the first Kenyan footballer to play professionally in Japan.

The left-footed attacker is also the latest big-name player to move to Japan, following in the footsteps of European stars Andreas Iniesta, Lukas Podolski and Fernando Torres.