Ex CS Echesa the fraudster was in my office for only 23 minutes- DP Ruto confirms

Deputy President (DP) William Ruto has reacted to claims that his official office was used by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa to orchestrate Sh39 billion arms fraud.

In his response that was shared on Twitter, DP Ruto said that his office does not procure anything for any ministry or department.



“ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question: other than 23minutes in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth.Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media”– DP Ruto’s tweet read.



“Question: other than 23 minutes in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD [Department of Defense)? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth…” said Dr. Ruto on Sunday.

Mr. Echesa was arrested on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for grilling.

The former CS was later ordered released on bail as police conclude investigations over the false tender for the supply of drones worth Sh39 billion and other military equipment.

Mr. Echesa, who was fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019, is to remain in police custody until Monday when he will be released on Sh1 million with his co-accused.

The court also allowed detectives to search Mr. Echesa’s houses in Lang’ata and Karen suburbs, Nairobi.