Evidence That Raila Odinga is Serving the Country Better Than Ruto

Today in New Delhi, Mama Ida and ODM leader Raila Odinga were hosted by the Honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Kenya and India have benefitted from each other for decades in many sectors and the visit will strengthen development for both countries.

The two leaders spoke on increased Indian investment in Kenya both in Industry and particularly in the health sector but also touched on the Maritime agreement whose aim is to boost transportation, trade and activity in Lake Victoria to see Kenya trade better and more efficiently with its neighbours (via the lake) in East and Central Africa.

