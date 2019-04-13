Even if you campaign with all billions in Central Bank you will never be president- Atwoli tells DP Ruto

William Ruto’s name will not be on the ballot paper come 2022; you can take that to the bank! – Francis Atwoli said. He assured Kenyans that DP Ruto’s name will not be on the ballot come 2022.

Atwoli said Ruto will never be president, even if he campaigns with all money in Central Bank.



COTU boss Francis Atwoli has urged DP Ruto to respect elders. ”Had I met your mother am sure I will have been your father”- Atwoli charged.

While speaking at COTU fundraising for Lamu Women’s Sacco, the flamboyant Atwoli assured that masses that Ruto’s name would be conspicuously missing because the constitution will have changed.

He further revealed that the elections would be much peaceful and that in their aftermath, Ruto’s allies will be kicked out of government.

“2022, tutaendaenda uchaguzini kumchagua president na mtapiga kura sana, itakuwa kura ya amani kwa sababu tutakuwa tumebadilisha katiba. (In 2022, we shall go to elections to elect the president and you will vote a lot. It will be a peaceful elections because we will have changed the constitution.)

“Nami nataka kuwaambia kitu moja, jina la William Samoei Ruto haitakuwako. (And I want to tell you one thing, William Samoei Ruto’s name will not be there.) You can take it to the bank for free,” he stated amidst cheers from the crowd.

He also blasted Ruto’s controversial ownership of Weston Hotel in the meeting attended by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho claiming that he underpaid its workers.

“Angalia Hoteli yake ya Weston, yeye ameandika wafanyikazi wote casual . Mfanyikazi wa mshahara mkubwa kwa hoteli yake ni Ksh 20,000. Akichukua nchi kutakuwaje? (Look at his Weston Hotel, he has employed all workers as casual. The highest paid worker at the hotel earns Ksh 20,000.)” he continued.

He also took the opportunity to declare that former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale would also not become the county’s governor considering his alliances.

“Bonny Khalwale will never be the governor of Kakamega County; he will die a beggar,” he stated.

