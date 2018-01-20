Even From Hospital Ward Business Mogul Is Chasing Deals, But This One Has Gone Bad

Business Mogul and bed ridden industrialist Chris Kirubi has been cautioned by French firm Dassault Aviation for what they call ‘unfortunate lie’ for making the world to believe he has bought the ‪Dassault Falcon 2000 LXS private business jet‬.

This a clear case of misinformation and malicious representations of non existence ownership. Distressed clients have jammed the company MDs office with demand for an explanation on how such an impostor was able to make such a unprecedented chest thumbing histrionics with irreversible ramifications on its image. They have threatened legal measures.

The businessman-cum-industrialist has been flirting with French jet maker, Dassault Aviation,in the past week in what has been seen as a test-run for the ‘bird’. The company,which manufacturers the Dassault Falcon 2000 LXS is currently in Kenya on a promotional tour where it hopes to make a sale to Kenya’s growing elite class.