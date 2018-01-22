We Now Officially Miss Dr Evans Kidero As Nairobi Governor. Insecurity, Hawkers, Traffic, Garbage NKT

Oh, how I miss Kidero’s City Hall. Yes, Dr Kidero’s tenure as Governor of the County City Of Nairobi, even with all the cartels at least he maintained some level of standard.



Jacjohn Owino adds:

When I would leisurely walk along Aga Khan Walk without the fear of stepping on a hawker’s vegetables.

Long gone are the days when I would pick calls along Moi Avenue without the fear of being mugged.

How I miss the old good days when I would confidently walk into an ATM machine along Kimathi Street and walk out knowing the street urchins na watu wa ngeta had nothing on me.

I just want to relive the days of past when Upperhill was a prime commercial location- garbage was collected, commercial beggars were not in every corner and no hawking kiosks dotting every Avenue.

I miss the long gone days when the City’s governor walked around with professional security officers and not goons brandishing pistols all over the city.

Oh, how I miss the days of old when City Hall was awash with tenderprenuers and not low-end criminals.

Long gone are those days. Adieu!

IN JUST TWO MONTHS AFTER MIKE SONKO TOOK OFFICE, NAIROBI CBD IS IN TOTAL DARKNESS. THE CBD HAS BEEN INVADED BY AN ARMY OF HAWKERS MAKING NAIROBI CBD DIRTY AND UNSAFE TO VISTORS. CHOKORAS HAVE RELOCATED TO CBD. JUST OUTSIDE HILTON HOTEL HAWKERS SELL TOMATOES, POTATOES, FRUITS. CBD IS IN MESS AND ITS UNACCEPTABLE. HAWKERS TRAFFIC INCREASING EVERYDAY . PEOPLE CONFUSED GENORISTY WITH MANAGEMENT AND URBAN PLANNING

